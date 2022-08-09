One of the states that has scrapped cash bail is New Jersey. The legislature, with the backing of then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie, passed a bill in 2014 that largely eliminated the state’s money bail system. The result: thousands fewer people are held in jail who otherwise might not have been able to purchase their freedom.

Connecticut has been touted as a leader in criminal justice reform, but unlike in New Jersey and several other states, Connecticut has not eliminated its cash bail system — and key members of the criminal justice community are not in favor of uprooting it.

Reporter Kelan Lyons joins host Ebong Udoma to discuss the second in his series of stories on Connecticut’s cash bail system.