Connecticut’s Republican primary voters heeded former President Donald Trump’s call to nominate Leora Levy to run for U.S. Senate, and rejected their party’s convention-endorsed candidate, former house minority leader Themis Klarides. In the aftermath of that vote, CT GOP Chairman Ben Proto’s response to questions about Trump’s influence on the GOP’s identity was to ignore them, repeatedly.

Proto declined to acknowledge even the slightest complication of a win that puts Levy on the same ticket with a gubernatorial nominee, Bob Stefanowski, who has labored to avoid any discussion of the former president.

CT MIrror’s capitol bureau chief Mark Pazniokas spoke to host Ebong Udoma about what Levy’s win means for her party. You can read his story here.