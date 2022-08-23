Despite rising rents, skyrocketing home prices and pleas from the Biden administration, Connecticut towns have budgeted just $15 million in federal ARPA funds for housing-related projects.

That represents only around 1% of the $1.5 billion in federal stimulus funding they’ve received over the past year to help people recover from the pandemic and to allow local leaders to make transformational investments in their communities.

Investigative reporter Andrew Brown joins host Ebong Udoma to explain why housing is so low on the spending list. You can read his story, co-reported with Ginny Monk, here.