The Connecticut Mirror has launched an official mobile app to help readers keep up with the latest stories, opinions and more on CTMirror.org.

It is available now on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

CT Mirror’s new mobile app offers a fast and clean mobile reading experience, and will ensure readers get the most important stories every week in real-time.

Readers can also track their progress as they read through each day’s stories.

This app only exists today because of the CT Mirror members who long advocated for a mobile app. Ultimately, they brought this new platform to life through their financial support and deserve the thanks of everyone in the CT Mirror community.

If you believe in the importance of creating more CT Mirror journalism and ensuring it reaches a wider audience, you can join in the work too. Become a member today by starting a monthly gift of $10 or more.

As always, thank you for reading CT Mirror!