An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school — a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the first witness to testify Tuesday as Connecticut jury began hearing arguments in a trial to decide how much money Jones owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown didn’t happen.

The Sandy Hook families and former FBI agent William Aldenberg say they have been confronted and harassed for years by people who believed Jones’ false claim that the shooting was staged by crisis actors as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.

Some say strangers have videotaped them and their surviving children. They’ve also endured death threats and been subjected to abusive comments on social media. And some families have moved out of Newtown to avoid harassment. They accuse Jones of causing them emotional and psychological harm.

Aldenberg is on the witness stand now describing his response to the school after the shooting. He has become overwhelmed with emotion at times.

The trial is being held in Waterbury, less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Newtown, where 26 children and teachers were shot to death in 2012.

Outside the courthouse, the plaintiffs arrived Tuesday morning together in solidarity.

Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he would be traveling to Connecticut next week.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Chris Mattei began his opening statement by calling Jones a “bully.” He asked jurors to use their life experiences and common sense to stop Jones. He told them that page views on Infowars went up 43% from December 2012, the month of the shooting, to January 2013, and that it was an audience of millions of people that thought the shooting was staged so that the government could take guns away from Americans.

“Ask yourselves what it means, when you’re lost in grief,” Mattei said to the jury, “trying to find your way through it, trying to take care of the kids that you have left, or the siblings you have left, knowing that there’s a whole army set loose by Alex Jones.”

Jones’ attorney Norm Pattis said during his opening statement that it wasn’t the jury’s job to “stop” Jones and that they should work to consider whether Jones owes the plaintiffs more than “nominal damages.”

Pattis also accused the families of becoming partisan after the shooting and using Jones as a “scapegoat.”

“[The plaintiffs] transformed money into a political weapon, and we’re going to ask you to disarm them,” Pattis said.

It’s the second such trial for Jones, who was ordered by a Texas jury last month to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of one of the slain children.

A jury of three men and three women along with several alternates will decide how much the conspiracy theorist should pay relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school. Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable without a trial last year after he failed to turn over documents to the families’ lawyers.

On Tuesday, she sanctioned Jones for failing to turn over analytic data related to his website and the popularity of his show. She told his lawyers that because of that failure, they will not be allowed to argue he didn’t profit from his Sandy Hook remarks.

Bellis called the handling of the data by the defense “stunningly cavalier.”

The plaintiffs have said Jones was financially motivated to continue calling the shooting a hoax. (Jones has since conceded that the shooting did occur.)

The trial is expected to last about a month and feature testimony from both Jones and the families.

On Tuesday, jurors began to hear testimony from plaintiff Bill Aldenberg, an FBI agent who was a first responder at the scene of the Sandy Hook school shooting on December 14, 2012.

Mattei said jurors will hear testimony about the shooting so they can understand the truth about what happened that day. Twenty children and six educators died in the attack.

