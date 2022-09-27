Absentee ballot drop boxes are located near the parking lot of the West Hartford Town Hall. Voters can return the ballot via the United States Postal Service, in person in the Town ClerkÕs office, or via the drop box that the Office of the Secretary of the State has provided to each town. The drop boxes are typically located outside of town or city hall. Yehyun Kim / ctmirror.org
