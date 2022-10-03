Gabby DeBenedictis

Gabby is CT Mirror's audience engagement specialist, working to grow the organization's reach and, ultimately, impact by bringing the journalism to more people in the state. She works to distribute CT Mirror's journalism through both in-person events and using digital tools like newsletters, social media, search, podcasts, virtual events and more. She previously worked as a general assignment editor on Patch.com's Connecticut team and as an associate editor at The Woonsocket Call in Rhode Island. She is a Connecticut native and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from UConn in 2020.