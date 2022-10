Governor Ned Lamont and challenger Bob Stefanowski are on track to double their 2018 campaign spending during their 2022 rematch. What will the final weeks of their campaign look like?

WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Mark Pazniokas to discuss his article, “Lamont, Stefanowski on pace to double spending in rematch,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short. You can read his story here.