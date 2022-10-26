Business leaders, policy-makers, research organizations, and others are exploring smart ideas for driving economic growth in Connecticut.

One idea that has worked in other states and that is occasionally part of the discussion in Connecticut is an economic development strategy rooted in Connecticut’s strength in science and technology and that is advanced through a collaboration between the state, research universities, and business.

The new era of remote work in a highly educated state like CT presents a unique opportunity for collaboration around knowledge-based assets to succeed in a big way.

This conversation explores the upside, feasibility, and risks of this and other economic development concepts.

Panelists:

Margaret Keane, Synchrony, Co-Chair, Advance CT

Jim Smith, JCSmithAdvisors, former Co-Chair, CT Econ Growth Commission

Jeff Sonnenfeld, Yale, Co-Chair, Advance CT

Glen Thames, former Dep. Commissioner, DECD

The conversation was moderated by CT Mirror’s John Dankosky.