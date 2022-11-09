Congressman John Larson speaks at a press conference at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot at the Artists Collective in Hartford’s North End. Cloe Poisson / CTMirror.org

Longtime Democratic Rep. John Larson defeated Republican Larry Lazor and Green Party candidate Mary Sanders in Connecticut’s 1st District race.

Larson has represented the Hartford-based district since 1999.

Yehyun Kim / ctmirror.org

Election 2022 Results

Larson leads the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security, though he will lose his chairmanship if Republicans take back the House majority.

As Republicans threaten spending cuts next year, Larson will likely be Democrats’ point person preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Democrats clinched victories in Connecticut’s 2nd, 3rd, and 4th district House races as well, according to results from Decision Desk. The 5th district race between Rep. Jahana Hayes and George Logan has not yet been called.

Avatar photo

Lisa Hagen is CT Mirror and CT Public's shared Federal Policy Reporter. Based in Washington, D.C., she focuses on the impact of federal policy in Connecticut and covers the state’s congressional delegation. Lisa previously covered national politics and campaigns for U.S. News & World Report, The Hill and National Journal’s Hotline. She is a New Jersey native and graduate of Boston University.