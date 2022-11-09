Longtime Democratic Rep. John Larson defeated Republican Larry Lazor and Green Party candidate Mary Sanders in Connecticut’s 1st District race.

Larson has represented the Hartford-based district since 1999.

Larson leads the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security, though he will lose his chairmanship if Republicans take back the House majority.

As Republicans threaten spending cuts next year, Larson will likely be Democrats’ point person preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Democrats clinched victories in Connecticut’s 2nd, 3rd, and 4th district House races as well, according to results from Decision Desk. The 5th district race between Rep. Jahana Hayes and George Logan has not yet been called.