Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney bested Republican state Rep. Mike France, Green Party candidate Kevin Blacker and Libertarian William Hall for a ninth term representing Connecticut’s 2nd District.

Courtney has focused on his longtime support for the defense and submarine industry in his eastern Connecticut district, earning the nickname “two-sub Joe” for helping to secure the production of two new submarines a year.

France is a retired Naval officer and electrical engineer who previously worked on submarine manufacturing. National Republicans came to the district to campaign with him, but France did not get the same resources as George Logan, who challenged Rep. Jahana Hayes in the 5th District.

Democrats clinched victories in Connecticut’s 1st, 3rd, and 4th district House races as well, according to results from Decision Desk. The 5th district race has not yet been called.