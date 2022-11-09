Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro won a 17th term in the 3rd District, defeating Republican Lesley DeNardis, Independent candidate Amy Chai and Green Party candidate Justin Paglino.

The seat includes New Haven and its surrounding suburbs.

DeLauro is the longest-serving member in Connecticut’s congressional delegation and was elevated in 2019 to chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee to oversee the government funding process. Like Larson, she will lose her leadership role if Republicans take back the House.

Democrats clinched victories in Connecticut’s 1st, 2nd, and 4th district House races as well, according to results from Decision Desk. The 5th district race between Rep. Jahana Hayes and George Logan has not yet been called.