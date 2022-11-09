Rep. Jim Himes speaks during the 4th Congressional District debate.
Jim Himes speaks during broadcast of the 4th Congressional District debate at the David Levinson Theater at Norwalk Community College October 06, 2022. Mark Mirko / CT Public

Rep. Jim Himes defeated Republican Jayme Stevenson, a former Darien first selectman, in Connecticut’s 4th District, which covers the southwestern part of the state including Bridgeport, Greenwich and Stamford.

Yehyun Kim / ctmirror.org

Election 2022 Results

Himes’ seat used to be more competitive, but he’s easily won since his first election in 2008. That year, he defeated longtime Rep. Chris Shays, who was the last Republican from Connecticut to serve in Congress.

Since Shays’ defeat, the state’s congressional delegation has been represented entirely by Democrats. That could change depending on the outcome in the 5th District, where Republican George Logan challenged Rep. Jahana Hayes.

Democrats clinched victories in Connecticut’s 1st, 2nd, and 3rd district House races as well, according to results from Decision Desk. The 5th district race has not yet been called.

Lisa Hagen is CT Mirror and CT Public's shared Federal Policy Reporter. Based in Washington, D.C., she focuses on the impact of federal policy in Connecticut and covers the state’s congressional delegation. Lisa previously covered national politics and campaigns for U.S. News & World Report, The Hill and National Journal’s Hotline. She is a New Jersey native and graduate of Boston University.