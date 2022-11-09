Rep. Jim Himes defeated Republican Jayme Stevenson, a former Darien first selectman, in Connecticut’s 4th District, which covers the southwestern part of the state including Bridgeport, Greenwich and Stamford.

Himes’ seat used to be more competitive, but he’s easily won since his first election in 2008. That year, he defeated longtime Rep. Chris Shays, who was the last Republican from Connecticut to serve in Congress.

Since Shays’ defeat, the state’s congressional delegation has been represented entirely by Democrats. That could change depending on the outcome in the 5th District, where Republican George Logan challenged Rep. Jahana Hayes.

Democrats clinched victories in Connecticut’s 1st, 2nd, and 3rd district House races as well, according to results from Decision Desk. The 5th district race has not yet been called.