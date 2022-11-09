Attorney General William Tong standing at a podium
Attorney General William Tong celebrates his reelection with his wife, Nancy Tong, at the Democrats' Election Night party at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. "Because of this great state, our wonderful neighbors, our friends, our family, we've made a long trip from Park Street, a long trip from a hot Chinese restaurant kitchen to the Attorney General's office," he said. "It is my honor as your attorney general to help make us stronger." Yehyun Kim / CT Mirror

Incumbent Attorney General William Tong has won re-election, fending off a challenge from Republican Jessica Kordas.

“We have to be affirmative in protecting Connecticut families who are getting squeezed every day by prices that are way too high — for electricity, gasoline, home heating oil, health care and health insurance, medicine and prescription drugs,” said Tong during a nine-minute victory speech at the Connecticut Democrats’ Election Night party at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

The re-elected attorney general also said Connecticut must “lead the way” on national battles over key issues, including gun safety laws and reproductive rights.

During his first term in office, Tong played a key role in the multistate negotiations with the opioid industry, recovering more than $300 million in opioid settlements for Connecticut.

His office also settled Sheff v. O’Neil, one of the country’s longest running school desegregation cases, which began more than 30 years ago.

Read More:

Avatar photo

Katy Golvala is a member of our three-person investigative team. Originally from New Jersey, Katy earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Mathematics from Williams College and received a master’s degree in Business and Economic Journalism from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in August 2021. Her work experience includes roles as a Business Analyst at A.T. Kearney, a Reporter and Researcher at Investment Wires, and a Reporter at Inframation, covering infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean.