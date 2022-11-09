Incumbent Attorney General William Tong has won re-election, fending off a challenge from Republican Jessica Kordas.

“We have to be affirmative in protecting Connecticut families who are getting squeezed every day by prices that are way too high — for electricity, gasoline, home heating oil, health care and health insurance, medicine and prescription drugs,” said Tong during a nine-minute victory speech at the Connecticut Democrats’ Election Night party at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

The re-elected attorney general also said Connecticut must “lead the way” on national battles over key issues, including gun safety laws and reproductive rights.

During his first term in office, Tong played a key role in the multistate negotiations with the opioid industry, recovering more than $300 million in opioid settlements for Connecticut.

His office also settled Sheff v. O’Neil, one of the country’s longest running school desegregation cases, which began more than 30 years ago.

