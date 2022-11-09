With 55% of the vote, Democratic nominee for state comptroller Sean Scanlon, 35, defeated West Hartford Republican Mary Fay.

As a member of the House of Representatives, Scanlon helped pass a one-time, $250-per-child state income tax rebate program, which sent more than $82 million to Connecticut families this summer.

He said he would use the bully pulpit to continue lobbying for a permanent child tax credit and more state income tax relief for low- and middle-income households.

Democrats swept the races for Connecticut’s four constitutional offices — secretary of the state, treasurer, comptroller and attorney general — reinforcing the party’s grip on the state.

Democrats outnumber registered Republicans nearly 2-1 in Connecticut (though unaffiliated voters outnumber them both). It’s been over two decades since a Republican held one of these offices in Connecticut.