Political power did not change appreciably in Connecticut this past Election Day.

Why not? What does that mean for a second Lamont term? What are the lessons learned for the two parties? For the successful candidates? For the unsuccessful candidates?

Moderator John Dankosky and our panelists explore the factors that drove the 2022 election and the consequences of the election here in Connecticut — emerging political trends, eroding conventional wisdom about politics, how the governor and legislature will govern, and what to expect when the legislature convenes eight weeks from now.

Panelists:

Elizabeth Hamilton, CT Mirror Executive Editor

Mark Pazniokas, CT Mirror Capitol Bureau Chief

Bilal Sekou, Associate Professor, Political Science, Univ. of Hartford

The conversation was moderated by CT Mirror’s John Dankosky.