A hanging noose discovered at a Connecticut high school last week has prompted an investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

The state police and Hebron police officers responded to RHAM High School on Friday morning after a school staff member discovered a noose in a locker room, officials said. CSP’s Hate Crimes Unit was notified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Describing the incident as “horrendous” and “racially charged,” Regional School District 8 Superintendent Colin McNamara said that when the district became aware of the incident, officials immediately contacted local and state law enforcement.

“As a school district, we do not and will not tolerate harassment or any other inappropriate conduct toward any of our students,” McNamara said in a statement. “This sort of behavior has absolutely no place in a school setting.”

While he would not comment on the incident because of an active police investigation, McNamara said, “Anyone determined to be involved in this matter will be held accountable.”

In a statement, the Connecticut branch of the NAACP said “this form of hate crime must be investigated” and those involved “must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The noose symbolizes a deplorable act of brutality and hatred towards African Americans,” the statement said. “These acts of terrorism are an utter reminder of America’s dark history of racial violence and the current state of bigotry in America and lack of human decency.”

