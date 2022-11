Connecticut is one of the most expensive locations in the country to buy electricity.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, Connecticut had the second-highest residential electric bills on average in 2021, only behind Hawaii.

That's due to the fact that United Illuminating and Eversource are two of the most expensive investor-owned utilities in the country based on a price per kilowatt basis.

