Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Thursday as part of a high-profile criminal trial that included allegations about kickbacks, bogus invoices, shell companies and a massive level of fraud within the West Haven city government.

The jury will decide whether John Trasacco, a Branford businessman and city contractor, is guilty of wire fraud and a federal conspiracy charge for allegedly stealing more than $431,000 from West Haven taxpayers.

U.S. District Judge Omar Williams provided instructions to the jury on Thursday and advised them they would be called back into federal court to deliberate on Friday morning.

But before he issued those orders, the federal prosecutors and Trasacco’s defense attorneys delivered their final pitches to the jurors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Miller spent more than half an hour walking the jurors through the various evidence that was presented in the case. That included bank statements, casino records, financial documents from the city and the hundreds of thousands of dollars in allegedly bogus invoices that two of Trasacco’s companies submitted to West Haven.

Miller also reminded the jurors about the testimony delivered by various witnesses — including the insider account that was provided by Michael DiMassa, a former state Democratic lawmaker and West Haven employee.

DiMassa, who recently pleaded guilty to three separate conspiracy charges, was the prosecution’s star witness during the roughly two-week trial. He helped to weave the narrative presented by prosecutors and to fill in the gaps between the documents that were presented to the jury.

As part of that testimony, DiMassa told jurors that Trasacco provided him with phony invoices to submit to the West Haven finance department. He explained how he processed those phony invoices for Trasacco. And he testified under oath that Trasacco on at least two occasions slipped him wads of money in return for passing off the allegedly fake paperwork.

In his closing arguments, Miller repeatedly told the jury to ask themselves whether those actions sounded like the actions of a legitimate businessman or a fraudster.

Meanwhile, the defense team for Trasacco sought to present their client as a legitimate businessman.

“Do not convict my client because the city of West Haven lacked insight and financial management,” Lillian Odongo said.