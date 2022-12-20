Connecticut's right to counsel program offers free legal assistance to low-income residents of certain ZIP codes and income-qualified veterans across the state. Connecticut is one of three states in the country with such a program.

Funds are on track to last until 2024 when advocates hope the legislature will allocate dollars from the state budget to keep it afloat, said Tiffany Walton, grants program director at the Connecticut Bar Foundation. The Foundation oversees the program.

National research shows that people of color are more likely to face an eviction.

Women and people of color, particularly women of color, are more likely to be evicted. Families with children are also at higher risk of eviction, studies show, although the number of children who face eviction are more difficult to track.

