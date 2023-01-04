Homelessness in Connecticut increased in 2022 for the first time in nearly a decade, according to an annual count of the unhoused population. The number rose by about 13% — from 2,594 to 2,930, likely a result of economic fallout from the pandemic, inflation and a lack of affordable housing, experts said.

The count often misses many kids because they’re more likely to be staying with friends or family. Sometimes, parents will try to keep their homelessness hidden, fearing that the state will take their children.

Still, the 2022 count noted at least 558 unhoused minors in Connecticut. And a 2020 report that focused on youth homelessness found that there were 7,823 people under 24 experiencing homelessness or housing instability in Connecticut.

