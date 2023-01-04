Evictions can be filed for several reasons, including because your landlord says you didn’t pay your rent, your lease has expired, or you violated the rules at your apartment.

Connecticut’s Right to Counsel program offers free legal assistance to low-income residents of certain ZIP codes and income-qualified veterans across the state. Connecticut is one of three states in the country with such a program.

