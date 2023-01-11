More than 20% of Connecticut residents lack high-speed internet access. Within the next five years, the state expects to receive more than $140 million in federal funds to expand broadband infrastructure.

In a recent study, researchers with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia found that workers with computers and broadband internet at home are more likely to participate in the labor force than those without that level of access. Broadband connectivity also correlates to higher levels of household income, studies have shown.

