The McKinney-Vento Act is a federal law that requires all children experiencing homelessness have access to education.

It means that Connecticut districts have comparable services and a choice in school. It also bars states and towns from creating policies that keep unhoused children from attending school or that segregate them from other children.

You qualify if your child lacks a fixed, regular and adequate place to stay at night.

This includes if you are at a motel, staying at a friend or relative’s house, at a shelter, or in your car, among other locations. If you move to another town, you can receive services through the end of the school year.

Each Connecticut school district has a homeless service liaison.

That person can help connect you to services and help your child get services. The state has a list of liaisons here.

Services provided under McKinney-Vento can include:

Transportation to school and school activities, free meals, special education services and the ability to finish out the school year in their original school.

CT Mirror Evictions Coverage: