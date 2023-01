Long-term nursing home care in Connecticut is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Short staffed and under-funded, Athena Health Care Systems is also dealing with lawsuits in three states.

WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari to discuss his article written with Jenna Carlesso, “Lawsuits, fines, complaints put pressure on Athena nursing homes,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short. You can read their story here.