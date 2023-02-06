The new Correction Advisory Committee was cause for celebration, until advocates learned of two new appointments to the 11-member board. They say the appointees have close ties to the Department of Correction — the organization that the committee is expected to oversee impartially.

WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Jaden Edison to discuss his article, “New DOC oversight panel appointments alarm advocates,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short. You can read his story here.

