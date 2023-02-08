Infographic: How Connecticut Passes Its Budget

In odd-numbered years, the CT General Assembly passes a budget for the next two fiscal years and a two-year bond package. In even-numbered years, the General Assembly makes adjustments to the budget and bond package.

Here’s an outline of how the budget gets passed.

Step One: In September, state departments and agencies send their budget requests for the upcoming cycle to CT’s Office of Policy and Management.

Step Two: On the first Wednesday after the first Monday in February, Connecticut’s governor delivers a budget proposal and a two-year bond package proposal to the General Assembly.

Step Three: CT’s Finance, Revenue and Bonding and Appropriations committees start examining the budget proposal through public hearings and meetings with state agency heads.

Step Four: The Appropriations Committee develops a spending plan, and the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee develops a revenue plan and a bond package.

Step Five: On April 30, budget analysts for the governor’s office and non-partisan Office of Fiscal Analysis develop a consensus revenue projection for the upcoming budget cycle.

Step Six: State legislative leaders and the governor’s office begin to negotiate a final budget compromise.

Step Seven: The full senate and house adopt a budget and a bond package, which pass with a simple majority.

Step Eight: The governor signs or vetoes the budget. If it’s vetoed, legislators can attempt an override (which requires a two-thirds majority) or resume negotiations.