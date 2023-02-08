This story is part of CT Mirror Explains, an ongoing effort to distill our wide-ranging reporting into a "what you need to know" format. To dive deeper on any element of this topic, use the links in the story.
Original reporting by Keith M. Phaneuf. Compiled and designed by Gabby DeBenedictis.
Infographic: How Connecticut Passes Its Budget
In odd-numbered years, the CT General Assembly passes a budget for the next two fiscal years and a two-year bond package. In even-numbered years, the General Assembly makes adjustments to the budget and bond package.
Here’s an outline of how the budget gets passed.
Step One: In September, state departments and agencies send their budget requests for the upcoming cycle to CT’s Office of Policy and Management.
Step Two: On the first Wednesday after the first Monday in February, Connecticut’s governor delivers a budget proposal and a two-year bond package proposal to the General Assembly.
Step Three: CT’s Finance, Revenue and Bonding and Appropriations committees start examining the budget proposal through public hearings and meetings with state agency heads.
Step Four: The Appropriations Committee develops a spending plan, and the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee develops a revenue plan and a bond package.
Step Five: On April 30, budget analysts for the governor’s office and non-partisan Office of Fiscal Analysis develop a consensus revenue projection for the upcoming budget cycle.
Step Six: State legislative leaders and the governor’s office begin to negotiate a final budget compromise.
Step Seven: The full senate and house adopt a budget and a bond package, which pass with a simple majority.
Step Eight: The governor signs or vetoes the budget. If it’s vetoed, legislators can attempt an override (which requires a two-thirds majority) or resume negotiations.