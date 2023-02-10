During a deep dive into the newly unveiled budget, secretary of the Office of Policy and Management Jeff Beckham made Gov. Ned Lamont’s stance on CT Baby Bonds crystal clear.

The budget includes $50 million in bonding for the program in FY 2025, but Beckham said that this merely recognizes bonding that has already been authorized by the legislature.

“We’re not making any new proposals with regard to that program in this budget,” said Beckham. “As the Governor stated many times, he does not support this program.”

However, some early champions of the program still have hope it will go through in some form or another.

“I don’t think it’s dead,” said Sen. Marilyn Moore when told of Beckham’s statement.

“I spoke to the Treasurer and he told us he was committed to getting it done,” explained Moore, though she added that Treasurer Erick Russell may consider an alternative to bonding to finance the program.