The Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee heard testimony Monday from unions, employers, industry associations and individuals on a handful of bills that seek to support and expand the state’s workforce, particularly in sectors like child care, education and health care.
Proposals range from establishing student loan relief and subsidized training to undertaking performance assessments of existing programs.