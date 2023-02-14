Governor Ned Lamont granted hospitals immunity from lawsuits in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s up to the state Supreme Court to decide if hospitals are immune from lawsuits regarding all medical issues, or just COVID-19 cases.

WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari to discuss the article he wrote with Jenna Carlesso, “CT Supreme Court case to test limits of hospital immunity,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short. You can read their story here.