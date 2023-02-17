The Education Committee supported raising 16 concepts Wednesday, a few of which included acts concerning school resource officers, the implementation of reading models and the charter school approval process.

A “concept” allows the framework of a bill to be brought to public hearing. Later, lawmakers draft legislation based on comments by constituents.

Although the bills haven’t been written yet, some of the committee’s members said they had concerns.

“I’ll be voting in support of a public hearing for all the items on this agenda, but I do want to note for the record that… the bill that is regarding the charter school approval process, I had been in opposition to that last year,” said Sen. Julie Kushner, D-Danbury. “To date, my opposition will stand, but I do agree that we should always hear bills in a public hearing setting so we can get all the information.”

The Education Committee is expected to hold a public hearing on Feb. 22.