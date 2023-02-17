Outside the State Capitol in Hartford after snowstorms. Yehyun Kim / ctmirror.org

A bill that would eliminate the property tax on motor vehicles got a public hearing Wednesday in the Planning and Development Committee.

Senate Bill 497, opposed by several landlords who spoke at the hearing, would replace the revenue with a licensing fee for landlords and set an annual fee for each of their rental units. Landlords who spoke opposed the increase in costs and said those costs would likely result in higher rents for tenants.

Sen. MD Rahman, D-Manchester, proposed the bill and said during the public hearing that the fee would only be imposed on out-of-state landlords.

