This post is part of "CT Politics," a weekly email briefing tracking the state's most important political stories. Get this newsletter in your inbox at the end of every Friday by signing up here.
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will distribute $188 million across 30 states to help school districts support students’ mental health.
Connecticut is expected to receive a share of nearly $1.55 million, all of which will go to EdAdvance, a Litchfield-based organization.
“Following countless conversations with Connecticut parents, educators, and district leaders, as Chair of the subcommittee that funds the Department of Education, I created the School-Based Mental Health Services Grant program to help districts increase the number of qualified, well-trained mental health professionals working in schools,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who also serves as a ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.
DeLauro said disruption in schools due to COVID-19, economic anxiety, job losses, and learning challenges have exacerbated pre-existing mental health challenges.
“Our youth need help, and this is a burden that teachers, administrators, and parents cannot alleviate on their own,” she said.
[RELATED: Legislators expected to focus on children’s mental health]
READ THE FULL CT POLITICS BRIEFING
CT Politics: XL Center threat, Lamont’s budget proposal and Baby Bonds
Plus, more funding for Connecticut’s clean slate efforts, free school lunches for all students and ideas for workforce expansion.