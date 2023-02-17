The U.S. Department of Education announced it will distribute $188 million across 30 states to help school districts support students’ mental health.

Connecticut is expected to receive a share of nearly $1.55 million, all of which will go to EdAdvance, a Litchfield-based organization.

“Following countless conversations with Connecticut parents, educators, and district leaders, as Chair of the subcommittee that funds the Department of Education, I created the School-Based Mental Health Services Grant program to help districts increase the number of qualified, well-trained mental health professionals working in schools,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who also serves as a ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.

DeLauro said disruption in schools due to COVID-19, economic anxiety, job losses, and learning challenges have exacerbated pre-existing mental health challenges.

“Our youth need help, and this is a burden that teachers, administrators, and parents cannot alleviate on their own,” she said.

