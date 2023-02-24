After a 5-hour delay caused by an internet outage Tuesday, a Housing Committee public hearing began at 3 p.m. Tuesday and didn’t end until close to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hundreds of people spoke on a bill that would cap annual rent increases at 4% plus the consumer price index.

Housing Committee chairman Rep. Geoff Luxenberg (D-Manchester) bought pizzas for the members of the public gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday evening.

