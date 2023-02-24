A man speaks in front of a crowd of people.
Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, speaks at a Tuesday morning press conference in support of a bill to cap rent increases in Connecticut. Ginny Monk / ctmirror.org

After a 5-hour delay caused by an internet outage Tuesday, a Housing Committee public hearing began at 3 p.m. Tuesday and didn’t end until close to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hundreds of people spoke on a bill that would cap annual rent increases at 4% plus the consumer price index.

Housing Committee chairman Rep. Geoff Luxenberg (D-Manchester) bought pizzas for the members of the public gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday evening.

Ginny MonkHousing and Children's Issues Reporter

gmonk@ctmirror.org

Ginny is CT Mirror's children's issues and housing reporter a Report for America corps member. She covers a range of topics including child welfare to affordable housing and zoning. Ginny grew up in Arkansas and graduated from the University of Arkansas' Lemke School of Journalism in 2017. She began her career at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette where she covered housing, homelessness, and juvenile justice on the investigations team. Along the way Ginny was awarded a 2019 Data Fellowship through the Annenberg Center for Health Journalism at the University of Southern California. She moved to Connecticut in 2021 and covered housing for Hearst Connecticut Media.