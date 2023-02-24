The opening of Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market earlier this year has raised questions of equity and logistics in the way the market is regulated.

On Thursday, lawmakers on the General Law Committee heard several hours of testimony on half a dozen bills seeking various tweaks to cannabis business licensing and regulation.

Several of the bills are wide-ranging. For example, House Bill 6699 includes nine provisions, from defining the term “edible” to laying out labor protections in the industry, establishing a state cannabis ombudsman, setting rules for packaging and labeling, and more. House Bill 6697 has 16 provisions.

