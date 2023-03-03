Tenants advocates, a court marshals’ representative, and landlords groups spoke out on two bills — one before the Housing Committee and another being considered by the Insurance and Real Estate Committee — seeking to eliminate the requirement that towns store the possessions of tenants who are evicted.

Senate Bill 1045 would designate any personal belongings of evicted renters “abandoned,” and they would be disposed of within 45 to 60 days. House Bill 6785 would allow towns to opt out of paying to store items removed from evicted renters’ domiciles.

Many tenants aren’t able to move their possessions when they’re evicted, and municipalities store them for at least 15 days. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities’ President Tom Dun spoke in favor of both bills, calling storage of the items an “unfunded mandate.”