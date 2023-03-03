Two omnibus bills passed out of the Housing Committee on Thursday. The bills address a wide range of housing issues including a ban on most wintertime evictions, supports for workforce housing, measures to encourage fair housing and upgrades focused on housing in environmental justice communities.

The bills represent many of Democratic leaderships’ housing priorities for the session.

The governor’s renters rights bill also got approval from the committee. It includes civil penalties for certain code violations, limits security deposits to one month’s rent, and bans small landlord discrimination based on sexual orientation.