The number of abortions performed in Connecticut dropped by nearly a third in the decade between 2009 and 2019, which mirrors declines seen across the country.

Experts believe the decline is partially due to increased access to contraception as well as declining births overall. Greater access to abortion medication could also mean that more people are having safe abortions outside of a clinical setting, but that data wouldn’t be captured.

