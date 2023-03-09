Boxes and furniture sit on wooden pallets in a warehouse.
A bill that would ban foreclosures for unpaid sewer fees and other charges of up to $4,000 got approval from the Connecticut General Assembly’s Planning and Development Committee on Wednesday. 

Senate Bill 916 had support from Jeff Gentes, who manages foreclosure prevention work at the Connecticut Fair Housing Center.

Gentes said in public testimony that starting a foreclosure for unpaid sewer bills adds at least $2,500 to a homeowner’s total debt and that there are other ways water authorities can collect the amount owed.

The Connecticut Council of Small towns submitted testimony in opposition. Executive Director Betsy Gara said that the authorities rely on the sewer use charges to operate and that she was concerned that limiting their ability to collect on unpaid bills could harm the agencies.

