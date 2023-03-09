Inside the Connecticut State Capitol during the legislative session. Yehyun Kim / ctmirror.org

Following a special election, three newly elected representatives got committee assignments and attended some of their first meetings this week.

Rep. Kai Belton, D-Middletown, was elected to fill the seat of Rep. Q Williams, who died earlier this year. Belton sits on the Housing, Labor and Public Employees, and Public Health committees.

Rep. James Sanchez, D-Hartford, was elected to fill the seat of Rep. Edwin Vargas, Jr., who resigned. Sanchez was assigned the Environment; Executive and Legislative Nominations; and Finance, Revenue, and Bonding committees.

Rep. Anabel Figueroa, D-Stamford, was elected to fill the seat of Rep. Dan Fox, who also resigned. Figueroa sits on the Aging, Executive and Legislative Nominations, and Commerce committees.

Avatar photo

Ginny MonkHousing and Children's Issues Reporter

gmonk@ctmirror.org

Ginny is CT Mirror's children's issues and housing reporter a Report for America corps member. She covers a range of topics including child welfare to affordable housing and zoning. Ginny grew up in Arkansas and graduated from the University of Arkansas' Lemke School of Journalism in 2017. She began her career at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette where she covered housing, homelessness, and juvenile justice on the investigations team. Along the way Ginny was awarded a 2019 Data Fellowship through the Annenberg Center for Health Journalism at the University of Southern California. She moved to Connecticut in 2021 and covered housing for Hearst Connecticut Media.