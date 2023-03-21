By 2040, Connecticut leaders expect a nearly 30% increase in the number of long-term elder care residents on Medicaid who remain in their homes, and they’ve committed more than $1 billion annually to that cause.

In 2018, for the first time ever, the state spent more Medicaid funds on home and community-based long-term care services than on institutional care, 53% to 47%, state data show.

By 2022, it had spent 58% of its Medicaid long-term care money on home services, versus 42% for nursing homes and other facilities.

