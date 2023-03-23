In 2019, Black and Hispanic people accounted for 57% of abortions in Connecticut but only accounted for 19% of the overall population.

Experts partially ascribe the trend to lower access to quality contraceptive methods, resulting from cost barriers, as well as distrust of the medical system following a history of mistreatment.

Black feminists have long criticized the mainstream feminist movement for its narrow focus on abortion while ignoring issues like health care access, sexually transmitted infections, forced sterilization and child care.

