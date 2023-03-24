In 2017, the Connecticut legislature passed a law that required towns to submit affordable housing plans every five years.

By the time the deadline came around on June 1, 2022, fewer than half of the state’s municipalities had finished their plans. Data updated in January show that 36 towns have still not submitted their plans.

By making the plans, towns were supposed to provide evidence that they were working on a problem that experts say has escalated to a crisis: the lack of affordable housing in Connecticut.

Connecticut lacks nearly 90,000 units of housing that are affordable and available to its lowest-income renters, according to the latest estimates from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The 2023 estimates show that the problem is worsening. Last year’s numbers showed a lack of closer to 86,000 units.

The legislature is considering a few measures to increase the stock, including a couple of statewide zoning reform measures. Experts have said that much of the problem in Connecticut stems from restrictive local zoning ordinances, while many local leaders and legislators say statewide reforms impose a one-size-fits-all solution and dilute local control.