As Connecticut grapples with adding more affordable housing to its existing stock, the next few years will likely bring questions of preserving the existing housing into play.

The state is at risk of losing more than 5,000 affordable housing units in the next five years, according to estimates from the National Housing Preservation Database.

Affordability requirements will expire on thousands of units, while others are likely to fall into disrepair and become unsafe.

Read more: CT could lose thousands of affordable housing units in next few years