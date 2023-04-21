For the last year, trash has dominated local Connecticut headlines. The trash-burning power plant in Hartford has been closed and our lawmakers are debating the future of trash removal. Regardless of these headlines, there is an important role for every Connecticut household – recycling.

So, in honor of Earth Day, please expand your knowledge on recycling.

For starters, did you know that various products have industry-led recycling programs? In fact, Connecticut is among the states with the most industry-sponsored programs. One that is working really well is the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program. Since the start in 2015, recyclers have diverted more than 24,000 tons of foam, fiber, wood and steel from the waste stream. This year, the program will surpass a lifetime total of 1.5 million mattresses recycled.

Residents in over 150 Connecticut municipalities have the option to drop off old mattresses at no-cost at collection sites, collection events, or through their town’s bulky waste curbside program. More than 350 businesses and institutions that dispose of large amounts of mattresses such as mattress retailers, hotels, colleges, nursing homes, and hospitals are working with MRC to recycle mattresses too.

Earth Day is April 22. It’s time to learn about being more responsible with your waste. Next time you need to get rid of something ask first if it can be recycled.

You can learn more about mattress recycling in Connecticut at www.ByeByeMattress.com and visit www.RecycleCT.com to see what else can be recycled in Connecticut.

Dan McGowan is Senior Program Coordinator, Northeast, for the Mattress Recycling Council.