According to a Wesleyan SurveyLab CT Poll released Monday, sixty percent of voters say they approve of Lamont’s performance, nearly double the 33% who disapprove. While some activists in his own party push him to be more progressive on taxes, his standing with the Democratic base is solid: 84% of Democrats approve of his performance.

President Joe Biden, who announced his candidacy for a second term last week, did not fare as well: Voters split evenly on Biden's performance, 49% to 49%. More voters approved (46%) than disapproved (35%) of the General Assembly, whose output for 2023 will come during the five-week sprint to its adjournment on June 7.

The results are based on a survey designed by Wesleyan and conducted by YouGov, which draws from a proprietary pool of 1.8 million U.S. residents who have agreed to participate in online polls. A survey of 611 Connecticut voters was conducted from April 3 to 17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.13%.

