According to a Wesleyan SurveyLab CT Poll released Monday, pocketbook concerns ranked highest when voters were asked to select the most important problem facing Connecticut from a list of 15 subjects: economy/inflation, 26%; and taxes, 17%.

Nothing else hit double digits.

The results are based on a survey designed by Wesleyan and conducted by YouGov, which draws from a proprietary pool of 1.8 million U.S. residents who have agreed to participate in online polls. A survey of 611 Connecticut voters was conducted from April 3 to 17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.13%.

