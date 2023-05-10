A Wesleyan SurveyLab CT Poll released last week found that forty percent of those surveyed believe the state’s economy has worsened in the past 12 months, while 32% said it’s about the same and 28% see improvement.

Connecticut's gross domestic product has grown at an annualized rate of 1.8% over the past five years, placing it 43rd among all states in growth.

The results are based on a survey designed by Wesleyan and conducted by YouGov, which draws from a proprietary pool of 1.8 million U.S. residents who have agreed to participate in online polls. A survey of 611 Connecticut voters was conducted from April 3 to 17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.13%.

Read more: Poll: Voters like Lamont and tax cuts, open to higher spending