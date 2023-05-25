Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is among the Americans most recently sanctioned by Russia. The list, which contains restrictions for 500 people, was recently reported in The New York Times. The restrictions come as the latest retaliation for the United States’ support of Ukraine’s effort to beat back a Russian invasion.

Tong said Tuesday he received no formal notification from Russia, but he has apparently been banned from Russia and subjected to financial restrictions by the country. Tong was one of hundreds of names listed in a document posted on the website for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The Russian government agency said Tong and the others on the list will be permanently barred from entering the federation. In the statement, the Russian agency said it wants to punish people who persecuted those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Tong called the sanctions “outlandish” and said President Vladimir Putin continues to attempt to undermine public faith in the legitimacy of U.S. elections.

“The Russian Government targeting Connecticut’s Attorney General with sanctions is beyond absurd,” Tong said, in a statement. “But this action also reflects how desperate the Putin regime is to infect disinformation into every level of government in America, to legitimate their murderous war on the Ukrainian people, and prop up their pro-Russia puppets and assets in our country.”

The Russians also say they are sanctioning the leaders of companies that supply weapons to Ukraine.

A number of leaders at defense contractors with operations in Connecticut were also apparently sanctioned.

Former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman is also now blocked from entering Russia. The Russian government highlighted Lieberman’s role on the board of directors of a national security think tank called the Center for a New American Security.

Connecticut’s entire congressional delegation was previously sanctioned by Russia.

This story was first published May 23, 2023 by Connecticut Public.