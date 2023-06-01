The Connecticut Mirror’s 2023 legislation tracker is a tool to help you, our readers, track certain bills as they work their way through the legislative process.

The bills shown here are a selected few of the hundreds filed this session — the bills we believe are likely to have the most impact, interest or relevance.

Use the "search" box to find specific topics. Search for "Lamont's desk", for example, to search for bills that have passed both the House and Senate. Click on column headers to sort.

Over the months of a legislative session, many bills expire without action, some are combined with others, some will be dissolved into the broader budget bill and a lucky few are debated on the floors of the state Senate and House of Representatives.

But the legislative session is a complicated process, prone to last-minute changes, and this bill tracker is updated manually by CT Mirror reporters and editors. It will be refreshed regularly, but some bill information might not appear immediately.

Another important thing to remember: Even if bills die in committee, they could find new life as part of different legislation or in the implementation of the budget.