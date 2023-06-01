Connecticut legislators converse in the House chamber of the State Capitol building, a room with good lighting.
The beginning of the 2023 legislative session at the CT Capitol. Stephen Busemeyer / CT Mirror

The Connecticut Mirror’s 2023 legislation tracker is a tool to help you, our readers, track certain bills as they work their way through the legislative process.

The bills shown here are a selected few of the hundreds filed this session — the bills we believe are likely to have the most impact, interest or relevance.

Use the "search" box to find specific topics. Search for "Lamont's desk", for example, to search for bills that have passed both the House and Senate. Click on column headers to sort.

Over the months of a legislative session, many bills expire without action, some are combined with others, some will be dissolved into the broader budget bill and a lucky few are debated on the floors of the state Senate and House of Representatives.

But the legislative session is a complicated process, prone to last-minute changes, and this bill tracker is updated manually by CT Mirror reporters and editors. It will be refreshed regularly, but some bill information might not appear immediately.

Another important thing to remember: Even if bills die in committee, they could find new life as part of different legislation or in the implementation of the budget.

Stephen BusemeyerManaging Editor

As CT Mirror's Managing Editor Stephen helps manage and support a staff of 11 reporters.  His career in daily journalism includes 20 years at The Hartford Courant, where he served as a member of the editorial board, data editor, breaking news editor and bureau chief.  Prior to that Stephen was city editor at the Casper Star-Tribune in Casper, Wyo., and the editor of the Daily Press in Craig, Colo.  He was won many awards for editorial writing, data journalism and breaking news. While he was breaking news editor, The Courant was a named finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the Sandy Hook shootings.  Busemeyer is a Koeppel Journalism Fellow at Wesleyan University, where he teaches data journalism, and he has also taught at the University of Hartford, the University of Connecticut and the University of Colorado.